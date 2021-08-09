Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.08. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $4,231,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,484 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

