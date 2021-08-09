Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $15.56 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

