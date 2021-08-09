Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,240 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.51% of The Lovesac worth $18,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter worth $355,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 10,321.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $253,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOVE opened at $57.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $873.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.45.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

