Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $104.60 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.05.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

