Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH stock opened at $99.80 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $67,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.