Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.14.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.42.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.