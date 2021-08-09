Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $485.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.48 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

