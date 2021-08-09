Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.79. Paychex posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Paychex by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,750,000 after acquiring an additional 246,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.41 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $72.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.