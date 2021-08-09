Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

