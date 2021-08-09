Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 3,835 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.10% of Kellogg worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

NYSE:K opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,995,920. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.