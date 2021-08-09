Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.2% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 6.0% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

