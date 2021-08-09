Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stake Lowered by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after buying an additional 680,862 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after buying an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $44.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

