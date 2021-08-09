Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Has $667,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Apple by 775.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,578,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $740,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.14 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

