EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,454 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,689,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $121.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.81. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

