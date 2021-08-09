Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 69,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,841,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23,362.4% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 90,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

