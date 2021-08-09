Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 38,002 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 394,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 72,808 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 40,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.