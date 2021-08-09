Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $378,000 in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $5,853,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 703,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $1,787,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.0% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,329 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock worth $88,854,940. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $29.82 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

