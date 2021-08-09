Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $523,000 Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,514,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,053,000 after acquiring an additional 358,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock worth $2,838,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $80.90 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.58.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

