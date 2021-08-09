New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $936,000 Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in WestRock were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in WestRock by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after acquiring an additional 259,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WRK opened at $48.81 on Monday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

