Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $313,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

