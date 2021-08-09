American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.50.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.44. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $180.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.