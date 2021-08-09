Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Capstar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capstar Financial to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $469.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

