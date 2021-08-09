M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $9.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

M.D.C. stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

