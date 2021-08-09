Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $143.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $144.54 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $140.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $582.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $606.70 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $199,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

