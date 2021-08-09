$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yandex.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $67.80 on Friday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Yandex by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth $164,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

