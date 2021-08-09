TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives €25.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.83 ($30.39).

Several research firms have issued reports on TEG. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

ETR TEG opened at €28.57 ($33.61) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1-year high of €28.89 ($33.99).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.