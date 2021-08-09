Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NVZMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.