Analysts Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price at $83.38

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

RAMP opened at $47.47 on Friday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

