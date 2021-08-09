Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.27.

NYSE:SPR opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after buying an additional 43,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

