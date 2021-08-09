JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0017

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $38,022.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00145825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00148239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,628.22 or 0.99926833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.87 or 0.00779366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.