Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Increases Dividend to GBX 38.60 Per Share

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) declared a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,640.50 ($21.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,627.66. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,884 ($24.61).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

