Automata Network Hits One Day Volume of $21.60 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $88.30 million and approximately $21.60 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00145825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00148239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,628.22 or 0.99926833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.87 or 0.00779366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

