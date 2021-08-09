FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Tops $0.0337

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $305,410.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

