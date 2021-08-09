88mph (MPH) One Day Volume Hits $584,307.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. 88mph has a market cap of $21.30 million and approximately $584,307.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for about $57.18 or 0.00125225 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 29% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.95 or 0.00827725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00102923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00040591 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,642 coins and its circulating supply is 372,576 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

