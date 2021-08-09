Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $72.78 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $73.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.