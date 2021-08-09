Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $67.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.31. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

