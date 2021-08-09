KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Lessened by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.63. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

