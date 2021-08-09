Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $48.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

