Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 922.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $1,782,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,589,741. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD opened at $84.04 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 172.93, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.37.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.