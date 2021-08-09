Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $379.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

