The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,734,000 after buying an additional 272,186 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $152.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.13. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.