Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $147.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.24. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $171.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

