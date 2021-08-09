Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

EPD stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

