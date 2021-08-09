Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 1st

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PDO stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

