Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $80.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

