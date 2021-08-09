PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:PML opened at $15.11 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The company invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

