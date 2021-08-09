Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded by Truist to Buy

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after acquiring an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after buying an additional 653,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $47,163,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

