SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.64 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.