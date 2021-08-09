Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 459 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 90,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.23.

NYSE:TT opened at $197.00 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.