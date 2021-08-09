Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 18,134 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,134 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

